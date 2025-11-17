Kings Infra Ventures to build massive ₹2,500cr aquaculture park in Andhra Pradesh
Kings Infra Ventures is teaming up with the Andhra Pradesh government to create a ₹2,500 crore aquaculture tech park near Srikakulam.
Spanning 500 acres, this project will bring India's first AI-driven aquaculture park for multi-species cultivation (including shrimp, seabass, grouper, and tilapia) using BlueTechOS software.
Kings Infra is putting in ₹500 crore themselves, while another ₹2,000 crore is expected from partner industries.
Why it matters
This park isn't just about tech—it'll have hatcheries, indoor farms, and processing units for shrimp, seabass, grouper, and tilapia.
Even better: it aims to train 5,000 people over five years and boost local jobs.
With Andhra Pradesh already leading India in aquaculture production, the state government has promised fast-track support to make this happen.
Plus, Kings Infra's recent profits are up thanks to strong global demand.