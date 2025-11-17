Kings Infra Ventures to build massive ₹2,500cr aquaculture park in Andhra Pradesh

Why it matters

This park isn't just about tech—it'll have hatcheries, indoor farms, and processing units for shrimp, seabass, grouper, and tilapia.

Even better: it aims to train 5,000 people over five years and boost local jobs.

With Andhra Pradesh already leading India in aquaculture production, the state government has promised fast-track support to make this happen.

Plus, Kings Infra's recent profits are up thanks to strong global demand.