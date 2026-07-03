India keeps US as top LPG supplier as imports rise

UAE 2nd, India diversifying LPG suppliers

The United Arab Emirates came in second, sending 157,000 tons (up 16.6%). Saudi Arabia and Kuwait chipped in with about 64,000 tons each.

After some tense moments in West Asia and reopening of key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, India's now mixing things up, bringing LPG from places like Oman, Argentina, Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt to avoid relying too much on the Gulf region.