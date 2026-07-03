India keeps US as top LPG supplier as imports rise
India kept the US as its top liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier last month, importing nearly 774,000 metric tons, a solid 19.4% jump from May.
Overall, India's LPG imports also ticked up by 3%, hitting about 1.19 million tons in June.
This boost is part of a bigger plan to spread out supply risks and lock in a deal with the US for deliveries in 2026, totalling 2.2 million tons.
UAE 2nd, India diversifying LPG suppliers
The United Arab Emirates came in second, sending 157,000 tons (up 16.6%). Saudi Arabia and Kuwait chipped in with about 64,000 tons each.
After some tense moments in West Asia and reopening of key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, India's now mixing things up, bringing LPG from places like Oman, Argentina, Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt to avoid relying too much on the Gulf region.