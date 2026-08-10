India labor force participation rate drops to 54.6% April-June 2026
Business
India's labor force participation rate (LFPR) slipped to 54.6% in April-June 2026, down from 55.5% in the previous quarter (January-March 2026).
The drop was sharper in rural areas, where fewer people are working or looking for jobs, while urban LFPR held steady at 50.2%.
Salaried jobs rise, rural farming declines
Even with the overall decline, both rural and urban areas saw a small bump in regular salaried jobs, so more people have steady paychecks now.
Rural employment is moving away from agriculture (now just over one-half of all rural jobs) toward the secondary sector and tertiary sector.
Unemployment rates stayed mostly stable, though rural joblessness ticked up a bit to 4.8%, while urban unemployment didn't budge at 6.7%.