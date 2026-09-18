India lands 26th on 2026 JLL Real Estate Transparency Index
Big news for India's real estate scene: India just landed 26th place on the 2026 JLL Global Real Estate Transparency Index, making its debut in the top 30.
This jump comes after years of steady progress and better rules around transparency and disclosures.
As Radha Dhir, CEO of JLL India, put it, this shows how far India has come in matching up with global standards.
India's investment surge attracts global investors
A big reason for this leap? Institutional investments are pouring in: private equity reached $10.5 billion in 2025, up 17% year-on-year, and stood at $4.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up 25% on-year.
Stronger laws like RERA, easier FDI rules, and digital initiatives have helped too.
Plus, growth in office REITs and data centers is making the market more attractive to global investors looking for new opportunities.