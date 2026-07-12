India late-stage startups secure $3.8B, average $86 million checks H1 2026

Global investors favor IPO-ready Indian startups

Major investments like Meta dropping $900 million into Cred, and Nxtra raising $710 million show how much confidence global players have right now.

Investors are picking mature companies with steady revenues and clear exit plans: think IPO-ready businesses over risky bets.

As Sanjay Khan Nagra puts it, "All these IPO-ready companies are actually ripe for PE acquisition," especially as markets stay unpredictable.