India late-stage startups secure $3.8B, average $86 million checks H1 2026
Business
India's late-stage startups just pulled in $3.8 billion across 44 deals in the first half of 2026, with average checks hitting $86 million, more than double last year's numbers.
The big money is flowing into AI, data centers, clean energy, and lending platforms.
Global investors favor IPO-ready Indian startups
Major investments like Meta dropping $900 million into Cred, and Nxtra raising $710 million show how much confidence global players have right now.
Investors are picking mature companies with steady revenues and clear exit plans: think IPO-ready businesses over risky bets.
As Sanjay Khan Nagra puts it, "All these IPO-ready companies are actually ripe for PE acquisition," especially as markets stay unpredictable.