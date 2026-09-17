India launches 16th commercial coal mine auction, opening 25 blocks
India just launched its 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions, opening up 25 new blocks in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
The government hopes this move will spark fresh jobs and investment.
Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey says it's all about creating new opportunities.
This time, there are 21 fully explored mines and four that still need a bit more digging.
Past auctions expected ₹47,500 cr
Earlier rounds have already paid off: six previously auctioned mines are set to bring in nearly ₹1,984 crore every year and create around 15,700 jobs.
Since 2020, a total of 147 mines have been auctioned under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and are expected to generate ₹47,500 crore for coal states and open up almost half a million jobs.
It's a big step for India's energy sector and job market.