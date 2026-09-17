India launches 16th commercial coal mine auction, opening 25 blocks

India just launched its 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions, opening up 25 new blocks in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

The government hopes this move will spark fresh jobs and investment.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey says it's all about creating new opportunities.

This time, there are 21 fully explored mines and four that still need a bit more digging.