India launches 5-year plan to raise business standards and trust
Business
India just kicked off a five-year plan to seriously upgrade its global quality game.
Venu Srinivasan, who leads the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, shared at a recent symposium that the goal is to make businesses more trustworthy by raising their standards and making sure they really deliver what customers want.
Indian carmakers meet benchmarks others lag
Right now, car makers like Toyota India and Suzuki India are already meeting tough international benchmarks. Pretty impressive.
But Srinivasan pointed out that other industries still have a way to go, with inconsistent quality causing extra costs and headaches.
Still, he's optimistic: strong car exports and festive season demand show India's market can bounce back even when things get tough globally.