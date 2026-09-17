India launches ISM 2.0 at Semicon India 2026, Tata-Nexperia partnership
India just kicked off its ambitious India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 at Semicon India 2026, drawing in 300 international firms.
The goal? Build a strong homegrown chip industry and team up globally to make it happen.
Nexperia's COO Achim Kempe announced a new partnership with Tata to boost local chip production, while Erez Imberman, director of strategic programs at Israel-based SCD, highlighted how solid supply chains will be key for these new factories.
India's ISM 2.0 backed by ₹1.27L/cr
ISM 2.0 is backed by a hefty ₹1.27 lakh crore budget for everything from chip design to advanced R&D.
According to Manoj Choudhary, vice chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, the first phase already had 12 semiconductor units being set up in the country, with five already under commercial production, showing that India's chip dreams are genuinely taking shape.