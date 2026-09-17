India launches ISM 2.0 at Semicon India 2026, Tata-Nexperia partnership

ISM 2.0 is backed by a hefty ₹1.27 lakh crore budget for everything from chip design to advanced R&D.

According to Manoj Choudhary, vice chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, the first phase already had 12 semiconductor units being set up in the country, with five already under commercial production, showing that India's chip dreams are genuinely taking shape.