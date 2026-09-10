India launches platform linking exporters with US buyers aiming $500B
Business
India just rolled out a new digital platform to help Indian exporters link up with buyers in the US.
The big goal? Push trade between India and the US to $500 billion by 2030.
Even as India expands its trading partners, the US still grabs about 20% of Indian exports, making it a key player.
Platform targets SMEs and 1st-time exporters
This platform is designed for small and medium businesses, plus first-time exporters.
It opens doors to major US retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Costco, making it easier for Indian sellers to get noticed and grow.