India launches RAINMUMBAI rainfall futures to manage monsoon financial risk
Business
India just launched its first-ever rainfall futures contract, RAINMUMBAI, and it's off to a promising start.
Launched in late May 2026, the contract traded 20,000 lots in its debut month.
It's designed to help people and businesses manage money risks tied to unpredictable monsoons, using real weather data from Mumbai.
RAINMUMBAI averaged about 1,000 trades daily
RAINMUMBAI saw about 1,000 trades daily in June, with activity peaking after big weather updates.
Prices moved with actual rainfall trends, so traders could basically bet on the monsoon.
NCDEX says early participation is growing as more people see it as a smart way to handle financial ups and downs caused by wild weather.