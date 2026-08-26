India launches Semicon 2.0 building 7nm down to 3nm chips
India just announced a bold plan to build super-advanced semiconductors (think 7nm down to 3nm chips) within the next eight years.
Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the "Semicon 2.0" initiative will push India past its current tech limits, focusing on everything from chip design and manufacturing gear to materials, packaging, research, and growing local talent.
Semicon 2.0 offers incentives and training
"Semicon 2.0" is all about making India self-reliant in semiconductors. The plan includes big incentives for making chip materials and equipment locally, plus training 100,000 new semiconductor design engineers.
Over 320 universities and startups are already getting access to top-tier design tools through the Chips to Startup program, so expect more Indian engineers shaping the future of global tech soon.