India launches Semicon 2.0 on September 17 to expand chipmaking
India is rolling out its Semicon 2.0 policy on September 17, aiming to make the country a serious player in the global chip game.
With AI driving demand for semiconductors everywhere, the global semiconductor industry will need more than 50 new chip-making plants from 2029 to 2035 to support AI infrastructure.
The goal? More tech jobs, better infrastructure, and a bigger role for India in shaping the future of electronics.
Semicon 2.0 prioritizes advanced packaging, partnerships
This policy puts a spotlight on advanced packaging (think: smarter ways to put chips together) using skills we already have but leveling them up with fresh training and tech know-how.
There's also a big focus on teaming up with other countries so India can plug into global supply chains and stay competitive as the industry shifts fast, especially with all the buzz around AI and changing world politics.