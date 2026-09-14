India launches Semicon 2.0 on September 17 to expand chipmaking

India is rolling out its Semicon 2.0 policy on September 17, aiming to make the country a serious player in the global chip game.

With AI driving demand for semiconductors everywhere, the global semiconductor industry will need more than 50 new chip-making plants from 2029 to 2035 to support AI infrastructure.

The goal? More tech jobs, better infrastructure, and a bigger role for India in shaping the future of electronics.