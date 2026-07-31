India launches Semicon 2.0 to build a complete chip ecosystem
India just rolled out Semicon 2.0, a fresh update to its semiconductor policy aiming to create a complete chip ecosystem.
This new approach isn't just about making chips in factories; it's also supporting design companies, equipment makers, specialty chemicals, and talent development.
Amitesh Kumar Sinha, head of India Semiconductor Mission, proudly shared that Indian professionals now make up 20% of the world's chip designers.
Government funds chip design and skilling
Nearly half the value in semiconductors comes from design work, so the government is offering funding and skill-building for both startups and established firms.
States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are upgrading infrastructure to attract investments and help localize the supply chain.
The government is also pushing for partnerships through events like Semicon India conferences and investing in skilling initiatives to build a skilled workforce for future tech jobs.