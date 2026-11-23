India launches Semicon 2.0 to ramp chip production by 2030
India kicked off "Semicon 2.0," a major effort to boost its homegrown semiconductor industry.
By 2030, the country is expected to meet only about 10% of its own chip needs, but with this new push (and a bunch of projects already rolling out in Gujarat), the goal is to seriously ramp up production by 2030.
India's chip demand drives plant builds
Demand for chips in India is exploding: think around 100 billion chips needed every year by the end of the decade, with the automotive sector alone using about 10 billion.
To close this gap, Semicon 2.0 is focusing on building bigger facilities and more high-volume assembly plants.
Companies like Micron Technology and Kaynes Technology are already running trial productions, so things are moving fast on the ground.