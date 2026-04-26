India launches Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with ₹10,000cr
Big news for India's startup scene: the government just rolled out the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, putting ₹10,000 crore on the table to help new businesses grow.
The money will go into SEBI-registered Category I and II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), with SIDBI handling things at first.
The main goal? To get more private investors excited about backing Indian startups.
Fund targets deep-tech early-stage startups nationwide
This fund isn't just for big-city companies: it's targeting deep-tech, early-stage ventures, manufacturing startups, and more across the country (not just metros).
Deep-tech funds could get up to 40% support from the government.
There's a clear two-step selection process and regular check-ins to make sure everything stays transparent and effective.
Plus, a slice of returns will go back into building up the startup ecosystem itself.