India launches Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with ₹10,000cr

Fund targets deep-tech early-stage startups nationwide

This fund isn't just for big-city companies: it's targeting deep-tech, early-stage ventures, manufacturing startups, and more across the country (not just metros).

Deep-tech funds could get up to 40% support from the government.

There's a clear two-step selection process and regular check-ins to make sure everything stays transparent and effective.

Plus, a slice of returns will go back into building up the startup ecosystem itself.