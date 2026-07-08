India leads global retail and FMCG GCCs per TeamLease Digital
India just took the lead as the biggest global hub for retail and FMCG Global Capability Centers (GCCs), according to a new TeamLease Digital report.
With 180 centers and over 272,000 people working in them, India's GCC scene is now 34% bigger than those in Poland, Philippines, Mexico, Germany, and Egypt combined.
India faces senior AI expert shortages
What's fueling this boom? India's huge talent pool, business-friendly policies, and lower costs are drawing global companies in.
AI is a big deal too: 5% to 7% of GCC employees here work in artificial intelligence roles, outpacing other countries.
Most jobs are still clustered in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, but hiring is picking up fast even in smaller cities.
Tech roles are set to surge by 2028, though finding senior AI experts remains tough.