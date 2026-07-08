India leads global retail and FMCG GCCs per TeamLease Digital

India faces senior AI expert shortages

What's fueling this boom? India's huge talent pool, business-friendly policies, and lower costs are drawing global companies in.

AI is a big deal too: 5% to 7% of GCC employees here work in artificial intelligence roles, outpacing other countries.

Most jobs are still clustered in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, but hiring is picking up fast even in smaller cities.

Tech roles are set to surge by 2028, though finding senior AI experts remains tough.