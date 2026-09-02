India lifts wheat export ban, Uttar Pradesh wheat prices jump

Even though retail wheat prices haven't changed yet (still averaging ₹31.58 per kg), industry insiders say it's only a matter of time before they rise too.

India's wheat is pricier than global competitors, so exports could at most head to nearby countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and northern Bangladesh via railway rakes.

Meanwhile, local supply is feeling the squeeze with production down 7% to 8%, and El Nino risks looming, so expect some challenges ahead for both shoppers and sellers.