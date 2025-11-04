India loads record Russian oil ahead of US sanctions deadline Business Nov 04, 2025

India is quickly stocking up on Russian crude oil this November, trying to beat the US sanctions deadline on November 21.

In October, India brought in about 1.62 million barrels per day—steady from September—but Russian ports actually loaded even more for India at 1.74 million barrels per day.

These shipments are set to arrive just in time, ensuring that most October-loaded cargoes reach India before the US sanctions deadline.