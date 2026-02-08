India-Malaysia trade to happen in rupee and ringgit

What does this mean for both countries?

Trading in local currencies means lower costs for businesses and smoother deals between the two countries.

With trade already hitting $18.6 billion in 2025, this could mean more opportunities for startups and young professionals interested in tech or international business.

Plus, new agreements on digital cooperation could open doors for innovation and jobs.

The plan to set up an Indian consulate will also help connect with Malaysia's large Indian-origin community—about 2.75 million people strong!

And with both leaders promising stronger food security ties (think steady palm oil supply) and zero tolerance toward terrorism, it's a win-win on stability too.