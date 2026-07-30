India may import record 3 million Russian crude barrels daily
Business
India may import a record 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil per day, depending on ongoing disruptions in traditional shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions through the Red Sea.
In July 2026, Russian oil made up roughly 55% of India's total crude imports, about 2.6 million barrels daily.
India diversifies imports amid global tensions
To keep its energy steady despite global tensions, India has increased its imports from places like Venezuela, Africa, and the Atlantic Basin.
Saudi Arabia's exports averaged only about 400,000 barrels per day in recent months.
With Black Sea terminals now crucial for deliveries, analysts say Russian crude remains India's most reliable backup during these unpredictable times.