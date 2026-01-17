India may relax social security rules for gig workers
The Indian government is thinking about making it easier for gig workers—like delivery partners—to qualify for health insurance and old-age protections.
Right now, you need to work 90 days on one app or 120 days across multiple apps to get covered, but that could soon change.
Why does it matter?
A lot of gig workers don't hit those day-counts—Deepinder Goyal said their average partner only worked 38 days last year.
The government says "the labor ministry will ensure that no gig worker is left out of social-security allowances," and unions have been pushing for fairer rules.
There's also a push to stop stressful 10-minute delivery promises, and Delhi has said it will align its rules with central norms.
If these changes happen, more gig workers could finally get real safety nets like insurance and old-age protections.