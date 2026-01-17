India may relax social security rules for gig workers

Why does it matter?

A lot of gig workers don't hit those day-counts—Deepinder Goyal said their average partner only worked 38 days last year.

The government says "the labor ministry will ensure that no gig worker is left out of social-security allowances," and unions have been pushing for fairer rules.

There's also a push to stop stressful 10-minute delivery promises, and Delhi has said it will align its rules with central norms.

If these changes happen, more gig workers could finally get real safety nets like insurance and old-age protections.