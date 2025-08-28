India may roll out direct income support for MSMEs

₹25,000 crore package to make loans cheaper

A ₹25,000 crore package aimed at making loans cheaper and helping Indian exports grow was announced in this year's Union Budget—now it just needs Cabinet approval.

Plus, the Reserve Bank of India may soon raise the collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) to ₹20 lakh, making it easier for small businesses to access funds when they need it most.