India may waive Vodafone's dues interest, penalties Business Oct 06, 2025

India might let Vodafone off the hook for some big dues, hoping to strengthen its relationship with the UK—especially with British PM Keir Starmer visiting this week.

The plan could mean waiving interest and penalties (and maybe even some of the main amount) that Vodafone Idea owes.

The goal? Avoid messy legal fights with other telecoms and give Vodafone Idea a shot at bouncing back, which is important for keeping phone service competitive in India.