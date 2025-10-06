India may waive Vodafone's dues interest, penalties
India might let Vodafone off the hook for some big dues, hoping to strengthen its relationship with the UK—especially with British PM Keir Starmer visiting this week.
The plan could mean waiving interest and penalties (and maybe even some of the main amount) that Vodafone Idea owes.
The goal? Avoid messy legal fights with other telecoms and give Vodafone Idea a shot at bouncing back, which is important for keeping phone service competitive in India.
Government holds nearly half of Vodafone Idea
The Indian government owns nearly half of Vodafone Idea, so it's invested in seeing the company survive.
To keep things fair, officials want other telecoms like Bharti Airtel to submit their own revival plans before getting any similar breaks on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
All eyes are now on October 6, 2025, when the Supreme Court will review Vodafone's case.