India might let Chinese companies back into government contracts
India is thinking about easing up on rules that have kept Chinese companies out of big government projects since 2020.
These restrictions, set after a border clash, meant Chinese firms needed special clearances to even bid—shutting them out from contracts worth over $700 billion.
Now, with some ministries struggling to keep projects moving, the final call will come from PM Modi's office.
Why this matters: delays and missed deals
The ban has hit Chinese companies hard—a 27% drop in the value of new projects awarded and disqualifications from major deals like a $216 million train contract.
It's also slowed down India's power sector, making it tough to expand energy capacity.
A top committee, which was headed by Rajiv Gauba, now suggests relaxing the rules, hoping it'll help fix delays.