India might let Chinese companies back into government contracts Business Jan 08, 2026

India is thinking about easing up on rules that have kept Chinese companies out of big government projects since 2020.

These restrictions, set after a border clash, meant Chinese firms needed special clearances to even bid—shutting them out from contracts worth over $700 billion.

Now, with some ministries struggling to keep projects moving, the final call will come from PM Modi's office.