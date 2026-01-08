Sun Pharma Advanced Research slashes jobs in major shake-up

SPARC has trimmed its labs from four to two and transitioned from a fully captive model to a hybrid model, saving $10 million a year. Still, relying more on outside clinical trials could push some expenses back up.

Looking ahead: funding plans & a legal win

The company's planning for future funding with extra support from promoters and internal cash.

On the bright side, SPARC just scored a legal victory in the US tied to its epilepsy drug Sezaby—a reminder that their research pipeline still has promise.