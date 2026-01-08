Next Article
Sun Pharma Advanced Research slashes jobs in major shake-up
Business
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is making big changes—cutting 40% of its staff and letting go of over 80% of its US team as it looks to optimize cost and boost growth.
Streamlining labs, but costs may rise
SPARC has trimmed its labs from four to two and transitioned from a fully captive model to a hybrid model, saving $10 million a year.
Still, relying more on outside clinical trials could push some expenses back up.
Looking ahead: funding plans & a legal win
The company's planning for future funding with extra support from promoters and internal cash.
On the bright side, SPARC just scored a legal victory in the US tied to its epilepsy drug Sezaby—a reminder that their research pipeline still has promise.