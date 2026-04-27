India mulls ₹2.5L/cr credit plan for airlines and exporters
Business
India is considering a big support package for businesses feeling the heat from the recent U.S.-Iran conflict.
As part of a ₹2.5 lakh crore credit plan, the government's proposed move includes special funding for airlines and earlier relaxations and CBIC relief measures for exporters, aiming to soften the blow from market turbulence and global tensions.
Airlines can tap ₹5,000cr, exporters aided
Airlines can tap into a proposed ₹5,000 crore fund, with each getting up to ₹1,000 crore in loans backed by government guarantees, helping keep flights running smoothly even as lenders get nervous.
Exporters aren't left out either: they'll benefit from earlier relief steps announced earlier in the year and CBIC relief steps rolled out in March.