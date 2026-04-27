India mulls ₹2.5L/cr credit plan for airlines and exporters

Airlines can tap ₹5,000cr, exporters aided

Airlines can tap into a proposed ₹5,000 crore fund, with each getting up to ₹1,000 crore in loans backed by government guarantees, helping keep flights running smoothly even as lenders get nervous.

Exporters aren't left out either: they'll benefit from earlier relief steps announced earlier in the year and CBIC relief steps rolled out in March.