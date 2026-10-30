India must dramatically expand energy storage for FY32 renewable targets

India has a big challenge ahead: to reach its renewable energy targets, the country needs over 350 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage by fiscal 2032.

As of June 2026, the country's operational storage capacity was approximately 54 GWh.

The Central Electricity Authority's National Electricity Plan projects a requirement of 411.4 GWh by FY32, so there's a lot of catching up to do if we want more clean power in the mix.