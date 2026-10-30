India must dramatically expand energy storage for FY32 renewable targets
India has a big challenge ahead: to reach its renewable energy targets, the country needs over 350 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage by fiscal 2032.
As of June 2026, the country's operational storage capacity was approximately 54 GWh.
The Central Electricity Authority's National Electricity Plan projects a requirement of 411.4 GWh by FY32, so there's a lot of catching up to do if we want more clean power in the mix.
India plans BESS and pumped storage
To close this gap, India is banking on both battery energy storage systems (BESS) (236.22 GWh) and pumped storage projects (175.18 GWh), with an investment of around ₹4.78 lakh crore.
But as renewables grow fast, our electricity grid is feeling the pressure, so upgrading infrastructure is just as important as building new storage if we want reliable green energy by 2030.