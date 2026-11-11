India nears $1 trillion exports this fiscal year, Piyush Goyal
India is closing in on its $1 trillion export goal for this fiscal year, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 curtain-raiser, he shared that exports have already reached around $480 billion just halfway through the year.
Goyal sounded upbeat about hitting even higher numbers soon.
Exports up 13.84% amid foreign interest
Exports jumped 13.84% compared with last year, with trade deals and talks with other countries.
Goyal also pointed out that big names from Europe and Japan are eyeing investments and partnerships in India.
Plus, a deal with the EU could bring zero-duty access by March or April 2027.
All signs point to more global business coming India's way.