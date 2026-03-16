India negotiating free trade agreements with these 6 countries

India is in the process of negotiating six Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries and regional blocs. The negotiations are part of India's strategy to strengthen its global trade partnerships. The countries involved in these talks include Australia , Sri Lanka, Peru, Chile, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Israel .

CECA talks India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement The India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations began in February 2023. So far, 11 rounds of talks have been held as both sides continue to discuss the proposed trade pact. The CECA is expected to enhance bilateral trade and investment between the two countries by reducing tariffs and promoting economic cooperation.

ETCA discussions India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement India is also negotiating the India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA). The talks for this agreement began in 2015 and a total of 14 rounds of negotiations have been held. The most recent round was held from July 24 to July 26, 2024. The ETCA aims to strengthen economic ties between India and Sri Lanka through enhanced trade and technology cooperation.

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Peru FTA talks India-Peru Free Trade Agreement Negotiations for the India-Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have also been ongoing since 2017. Nine rounds of talks have been held so far, with the latest one taking place from November 3 to November 5, 2025. The proposed FTA is expected to boost trade relations between India and Peru by expanding market access and reducing trade barriers.

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CEPA talks India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement India has also started talks with Chile for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The negotiations began on April 1, 2025, and four rounds of discussions have been held so far. The latest round was from December 1 to December 5, 2025. The CEPA is aimed at strengthening economic ties between India and Chile through trade liberalization and cooperation in various sectors.

EAEU talks India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement India has also started negotiations for an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The first round of talks was held from November 26 to November 28, 2025. The proposed FTA is likely to enhance trade and economic cooperation between India and the EAEU member countries.