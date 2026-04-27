India, New Zealand sign free trade deal in New Delhi

Zero duty access and $20B investment

Indian exports now get zero-duty access to New Zealand, while India will cut tariffs on 70.03% of tariff lines, covering about 95% of Kiwi goods such as wood, wool, and farm products.

Plus, New Zealand has committed to facilitate a $20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years.

Sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, startups, and MSMEs are expected to see real benefits, though dairy is off the table for now.