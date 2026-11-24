India non-Basmati rice exports up 6.7% to 8.84 million tons
India's non-Basmati rice exports grew 6.7% between April and October 2026-27, hitting 8.84 million tons, up from last year's 8.28 million tons.
This boost comes from strong global demand for Indian white and broken rice, which are priced pretty competitively.
Indian white and broken rice surge
Exports of white rice jumped by 18.3%, while broken rice saw a huge leap of 73.5%.
But not all varieties did well: parboiled rice exports actually dropped by around 4.6%.
Even with a production surplus, India faces hurdles like changing export rules and rising prices at home, with rice retail inflation reaching 12.51%.
Experts say smart pricing is key if India wants to stay ahead in the world market.