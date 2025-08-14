Next Article
India nudges UK to finalize FTA, boost trade
India is nudging the UK to quickly ratify their trade agreement, which would let Indian goods enter the UK without extra taxes.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal made the push this week, also encouraging Indian businesses to lock in deals with UK partners and boost trade.
India is fast-tracking talks with EU, finalize by year-end
India isn't stopping with the UK—talks with the European Union are being fast-tracked, aiming for a wrap-up by year-end.
A deal with Oman is ready to sign, while negotiations are ongoing with ASEAN, New Zealand (two rounds done), Peru, and Chile.
The goal? Expand opportunities for Indian exporters around the world.