India NZ FTA likely Oct 19 opens 100% duty-free exports
Business
India and New Zealand's new Free Trade Agreement is likely to come into force from October 19, opening up duty-free access for 100% of Indian exports to New Zealand, so products like ceramics, carpets, cars, and auto parts will no longer face tariffs.
The move is set to boost trade and make Indian goods more competitive in the Kiwi market.
NZ commits $20bn to India
New Zealand has committed to invest $20 billion over 15 years in India.
The FTA is expected to give both countries' economies a healthy push forward.