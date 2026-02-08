India offers 20-year tax break for foreign data-centre services Business Feb 08, 2026

Big news for India's tech scene: the government just announced a 20-year tax holiday up to 2047 for foreign companies that procure data-centre services in India.

The idea is to make India a hotspot for global data services by offering this relief to those foreign procurers; it does not allow new or existing domestic data centers to skip Indian taxes on their earnings, nor does it mean centers set up by foreign companies will automatically be exempt.