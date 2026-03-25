India offers tax breaks to boost local data centers

FM says tweaks to GST have helped manufacturing grow

With all this investment, expect a big jump in cloud capacity by 2030, meaning more demand for construction, power management, and cybersecurity. That's good news for job seekers.

Plus, recent tweaks to GST have already helped manufacturing grow (cement production is up over 9%, and retail passenger vehicle sales rose 26.1% — the highest ever for any February since GST was introduced).

The government says these steps show its focus on making digital infrastructure work for India's economy and its people.