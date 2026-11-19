India office furniture market to hit $7.78 billion by 2031
India's office furniture market is on track to jump from $4.81 billion in 2025 to $7.78 billion by 2031, thanks to a surge in new offices and the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
Companies are also focusing more on ergonomic and modular furniture, making workspaces smarter and more comfortable.
India's office absorption influenced by GCCs
Certified manufacturers are benefiting from stricter quality standards, while demand for office space keeps rising.
Major cities saw 66.4 million square feet absorbed by September 2026, with GCCs behind nearly half of it.
Plus, 77% of surveyed occupiers are planning to expand their office portfolios in India over the next two years.
The shift toward integrated workplace solutions (think smart tech mixed with cool interiors) is shaping the future of how India works.