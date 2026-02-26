India on track for 6.8-7.2% growth in FY27: EY report
India is set for 6.8-7.2% economic growth in FY27 after growth in the current fiscal year (FY26), says EY's latest report.
Recent tweaks to income tax and GST are meant to put more cash in people's pockets and boost spending.
Fiscal deficit targets without major new tax changes
Even with lower tax revenues than planned, India had a revised FY26 fiscal deficit (no percentage given in source) and is aiming for a tighter fiscal deficit in FY27 (no percentage given in source)—without any major new tax changes, just better compliance.
Potential for stronger growth and global contribution in the medium term
If things keep going like this, India could see stronger growth in the medium term and play a bigger role globally—contributing to global growth.
It's a big step toward becoming a true middle-income country and making "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) more than just a slogan.