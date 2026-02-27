India on track to hit $4tn GDP by FY27: CEA
India is on track to cross a $4 trillion GDP by the 2026-27 financial year, says Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
The government just bumped up its growth forecast to 7-7.4% for that year, thanks to stronger numbers and a fresh way of measuring the economy.
Growth forecast bumped up to 7-7.4% for FY27
The latest estimates show India growing even faster in FY26, with per-person income rising and private investments picking up speed.
Exports to the US and Europe are expected to do better too—even with global hurdles like US tariffs—keeping India as the fastest-growing major economy around.
India has updated how it calculates GDP, now using more detailed price info and GST data for sharper accuracy.
These changes are expected to address concerns from groups like the IMF about data quality, and may improve confidence in the numbers among investors and policymakers.