India on verge of sealing major EU free trade agreement

India wraps up trade talks with EAEU

India just finished its terms for a trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), showing it's serious about building global partnerships.

Meanwhile, talks with the US have hit a speed bump after new American import duties on Indian goods paused negotiations—no fresh dates yet, but both sides are still at the table.

All in all, India's making big moves to boost its place in world trade.