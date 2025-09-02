Next Article
India on verge of sealing major EU free trade agreement
India is getting closer to sealing a major free trade agreement with the European Union—negotiators are meeting in New Delhi this September, aiming to conclude negotiations by the end of this year.
The focus? Lowering tariffs and sorting out intellectual property rules.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says these talks mark an advanced stage.
India wraps up trade talks with EAEU
India just finished its terms for a trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), showing it's serious about building global partnerships.
Meanwhile, talks with the US have hit a speed bump after new American import duties on Indian goods paused negotiations—no fresh dates yet, but both sides are still at the table.
All in all, India's making big moves to boost its place in world trade.