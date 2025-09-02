Next Article
Mamaearth parent company to hold AGM on September 25
Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer, is holding its ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) online this year—no need to show up in person.
The meeting kicks off at 11:00am IST on September 25, with the businesses outlined in the AGM notice on the agenda.
How to vote in the meeting
Shareholders can tune in from anywhere and check all the AGM details in their email or on the company website.
If you own shares as of September 18, you're eligible to vote online through CDSL between September 21-24—or even during the meeting itself if you miss that window.
For any voting trouble, CDSL's helpdesk is ready to assist.