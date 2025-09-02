KALKI Fashion raises ₹225cr to boost retail presence, product innovation

Plans to enhance online shopping experience with AI

With the fresh funds, KALKI is set to open more exclusive stores in top Indian cities and expand globally with pop-ups and experience stores.

They're also upgrading their online shopping game with AI-powered personalization and better logistics.

Currently, KALKI runs eight flagship stores across India and serves customers worldwide—including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia—with direct online sales making up 35% of its revenue.