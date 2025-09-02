KALKI Fashion raises ₹225cr to boost retail presence, product innovation
KALKI Fashion, known for its premium bridal and festive wear, just raised ₹225 crore in Series A funding led by Lighthouse Funds.
The brand plans to use this boost to grow its store network in India and abroad, level up supply chains, and continue to invest in new product development.
Plans to enhance online shopping experience with AI
With the fresh funds, KALKI is set to open more exclusive stores in top Indian cities and expand globally with pop-ups and experience stores.
They're also upgrading their online shopping game with AI-powered personalization and better logistics.
Currently, KALKI runs eight flagship stores across India and serves customers worldwide—including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia—with direct online sales making up 35% of its revenue.
Anshul Jain on KALKI's potential
CEO Saurabh Gupta says this investment will help "scale retail presence" and push product innovation further.
Lighthouse Funds's Anshul Jain highlighted KALKI's reputation for quality craftsmanship, adding that the brand is well-positioned to lead India's booming premium occasion wear market as weddings and festivals keep growing.