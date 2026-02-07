Why India's wine, spirits market has been opened to US

India has opened its market for imported wines and spirits as part of an interim trade agreement with the United States. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed this while stressing that several sensitive sectors remain fully protected under the new deal. The move is part of a broader trade agreement framework, which also aims to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18%.

Trade restrictions Other products that remain protected under new trade deal Goyal clarified that the new trade deal doesn't ease duties or restrictions on a range of other products. He specifically mentioned groundnut, honey, malt, non-alcoholic beverages, essential oils and ethanol and tobacco as items not included in the concessions. This is to ensure that while some sectors are opened up for international trade, others remain protected from foreign competition.

Tariff reduction Interim trade agreement framework proposed by India and US The joint statement issued by India and the US today, announced an interim trade agreement framework. Under this proposed framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American agricultural and food products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, the fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil as well as wine and spirits.

Protection measures Sensitive sectors remain protected Despite the tariff reductions, Goyal emphasized that sensitive sectors have been clearly defined and remain protected. He said no duty concessions have been given on maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, and meat. This is to ensure that India's farmers' interests are safeguarded while still allowing for some degree of international trade.

