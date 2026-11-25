India opposes US up to 25% tariffs on Indian goods
India isn't on board with the U.S.'s proposal to slap up to 25% tariffs on Indian goods, saying there's no real "structural excess capacity" in its industries.
The move comes after a US investigation into India's policies, especially around steel and pharmaceuticals, but India feels these concerns can be sorted out without extra taxes.
India urges trade talks not tariffs
India is urging the US to stick with ongoing trade negotiations instead of jumping straight to tariffs.
Both sides are hoping for a deal that works for everyone, maybe even reducing those proposed tariffs if they can agree.
For now, the focus is on finding common ground and keeping big sectors like steel and pharmaceuticals running smoothly between the two countries.