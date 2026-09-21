India overtakes Hong Kong as Asia's 4th-largest REIT market
Business
India has overtaken Hong Kong to become Asia's fourth-largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market as of March 2026.
The market shot up by 62% since late 2024, thanks to new listings like Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
Strong demand from multinational companies and GCCs is keeping office occupancy high.
India and China lead Asia REITs
India and China are leading the charge in Asia's growing REIT scene.
By June 2026, Indian REITs managed about 178 million square feet of property, showing just how fast things are expanding.
Meanwhile, China added most of the region's new listings after opening up commercial property investments, making both countries key players in this booming sector.