India overtakes Vietnam in Mint emerging markets tracker for October
India just grabbed the number one spot among emerging markets for October, edging out Vietnam in Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker.
The big win? India's foreign reserves can now cover 9.9 months of imports (way ahead of Vietnam's 1.8 months), which helped push its score to 73.6 versus Vietnam's 70.1.
India posts 45% export jump
India saw a solid 45% jump in exports and kept the rupee pretty steady against the dollar, while Vietnam's currency crept up a bit.
Even though both countries' stock markets dipped, India's fall was more severe than Vietnam's.
Manufacturing stayed strong too; India ranked second out of 12 countries on that front.
The only real worry is inflation, which is still running higher than what the Reserve Bank wants to see.