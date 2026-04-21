Why India has paused bilateral investment treaty talks with UK

India and the United Kingdom have put their bilateral investment treaty (BIT) negotiations on hold. The suspension comes amid disagreements over the UK's demand for most-favored-nation (MFN) status and tax concessions. A senior government official told Moneycontrol that India is tipped to stick to its position of excluding taxation from BITs while negotiating with other trading partners.

Negotiation challenges Why MFN status was needed in BIT questioned The official said, "The BIT with the UK is not happening because there are some clauses that are a concern for us." They added that one of the sticking points is taxation, with India wanting a complete carve-out of taxation from BITs. The official also questioned why MFN status, which is a trade concept, was needed in a BIT.

Continued discussions India continues to negotiate BITs with other countries Despite the pause in talks with the UK, India continues to negotiate BITs with at least five other countries. These include the European Union (EU), Bahrain, and Maldives. Talks are also underway with Saudi Arabia, where some flexibility on positions has been observed. The official said, "FTAs can be concluded faster than BITs," indicating India's strategy to prioritize free trade agreements over bilateral investment treaties at this stage.

Advertisement