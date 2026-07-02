India PE-VC investments total $17.5B in H1 2026 down 5%
Business
Private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investments in India hit $17.5 billion in the first half of 2026, a slight 5% drop from last year's numbers, says Venture Intelligence.
Most of this money went to late-stage companies ($4.2 billion), while growth-stage firms got $3.4 billion and early-stage companies picked up $1.9 billion.
NBFCs and data centers show resilience
June saw PE-VC investments hold steady at $1.9 billion (excluding real estate). Sectors like non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) stayed popular, but data centers are also catching investor attention now.
Arun Natarajan from Venture Intelligence summed it up nicely: these sectors are showing resilience by adapting and finding new opportunities even when global markets get rocky.