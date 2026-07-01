India plans 30-day LPG reserve as BPCL expands storage
Business
Worried about global tensions messing with its cooking gas supply, India is planning a 30-day reserve of LPG (that's the stuff in your gas cylinder).
BPCL is leading the charge, putting ₹5,000 crore into boosting storage from 200,000 to 340,000 metric tons.
The idea? Make sure households aren't left hanging if imports slow down, especially with the Iran conflict making shipping routes risky.
Indian Oil, HPCL diversify LPG suppliers
Indian Oil and HPCL are also looking at bigger reserves.
Right now, about 60% of India's LPG comes from abroad, mostly through the Middle East.
To play it safe, these companies are also signing deals with suppliers from the US Europe, and Russia.
This way, if one route gets blocked or pricey, there are backups, so your next meal isn't at risk.