India plans 30-day LPG reserve as BPCL expands storage

Indian Oil, HPCL diversify LPG suppliers

Indian Oil and HPCL are also looking at bigger reserves.

Right now, about 60% of India's LPG comes from abroad, mostly through the Middle East.

To play it safe, these companies are also signing deals with suppliers from the US Europe, and Russia.

This way, if one route gets blocked or pricey, there are backups, so your next meal isn't at risk.