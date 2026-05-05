India plans CCIL electronic platform to make bond forwards transparent
Business
India is planning an electronic platform for bond forward trading, developed by CCIL in consultation with lenders.
The goal? To make pricing more transparent, moving away from the old-school, behind-the-scenes deals that dominate the market now.
CCIL platform launching pending RBI approval
Launching this quarter (pending Reserve Bank of India approval), the platform will let buyers and sellers request quotes and compare prices all in one place: no more guessing games or hidden negotiations.
Bond forwards are mostly used by insurers to manage interest rate risks, while banks usually sell them.
With trades already hitting ₹2.7 trillion as of April 22, this upgrade could make India's financial markets smoother and a lot more user-friendly.