India plans CCIL electronic platform to make bond forwards transparent

CCIL platform launching pending RBI approval

Launching this quarter (pending Reserve Bank of India approval), the platform will let buyers and sellers request quotes and compare prices all in one place: no more guessing games or hidden negotiations.

Bond forwards are mostly used by insurers to manage interest rate risks, while banks usually sell them.

With trades already hitting ₹2.7 trillion as of April 22, this upgrade could make India's financial markets smoother and a lot more user-friendly.