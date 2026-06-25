India poised to approve $370 million horse powertrain jv engines project

Hybrid powertrains for Renault and Nissan

Horse Powertrain will produce hybrid powertrains, combining traditional engines with electric motors, for Renault and Nissan cars, including the upcoming Renault Duster SUV.

Even with past restrictions on Chinese investments, this move shows how much demand there is for hybrids as India pushes for better fuel efficiency and a shift toward electric mobility.

The government's expected approval signals a fresh approach to foreign investment, and could help turn India into an even bigger player in global car manufacturing.